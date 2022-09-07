Forbes Advocate

BOM issues fresh Lachlan River flood watch ahead of rain forecast

Updated September 7 2022 - 4:06am, first published 3:38am
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting Forbes has a 95 per cent chance of rain on Thursday with 20 to 30mm forecast. File picture

The drenching continues, with a fresh flood watch issued for the Lachlan River even as minor flooding continues west of Forbes.

