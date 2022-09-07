BOM issues fresh Lachlan River flood watch ahead of rain forecast

The drenching continues, with a fresh flood watch issued for the Lachlan River even as minor flooding continues west of Forbes.
A trough from the west of New South Wales is expected to bring widespread moderate rainfall, with severe thunderstorms, the Bureau of Meteorology warned in the flood watch issued early Wednesday afternoon.
Advertisement
This will bring a risk of heavy falls on Thursday through the inland, shifting to the North East by Friday.
This rainfall may cause flooding along rivers in parts of the North West, Central West and South West inland catchments from late Thursday, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding due to previous rainfall in recent weeks.
The BOM advises minor to moderate flooding is possible along parts of the Upper Lachlan River.
There has been moderate level flooding west of Forbes since last Thursday, the river just dropping back into the minor flood level at the Jemalong Weir gauge on Tuesday.
There has been minor flooding at Cottons Weir and Jemalong since August 17 and 19 respectively.
The river had dropped below the minor flood level at Cottons Weir Tuesday, but was expected to rise again Wednesday.
Forbes SES controller Roc Walshaw says volunteers this week began filling some sandbags in preparation for the possibility of future flooding.
For local road closures, advice on roads that have water over them or pavement damage, go to www.forbes.nsw.gov.au/residents/emergency-information/road-closures
For emergency help in floods and storms call NSW SES on 132 500.
For life-threatening emergencies always call 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.