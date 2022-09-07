From the mayor's desk: Vampire jet inspected, town to be abuzz with events

If any eagle eyed residents noticed some extra scaffolding on the Vampire Jet it has been recommended to support the tail when work commences on the nose.
The jet has now been inspected by a structural engineer and we are expecting the jet's condition report and suggested best practice to repair it soon.
Our hearts are with the poor family's whose child was attacked by a dog last week. We send our support and well wishes for the child's recovery.
Our rangers are working hard to educate and enforce our rules around dog ownership.
If you are a pet owner, please make sure you take this responsibility very seriously. Just as our very diligent rangers do.
What a busy few weeks we have coming up. The town will be buzzing next weekend with Grazing and the first ever Amazing Grazing breakfast as well as the 2022 Australian Senior Track Motorbike Championships.
On Monday, following these fabulous events we are honoured to be hosting the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.
You are invited to don your Melbourne Finery and join us for lunch in the Forbes Town Hall. You must RSVP to Jolene Jones at Council by Monday, September 13.
This is your chance to have your photo taken with Australia's most famous trophy made from locally sourced gold. Very exciting. Hope to see you all out and about.
