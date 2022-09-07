Forbes Advocate

From the mayor's desk: Vampire jet inspected, town to be abuzz with events

By Phyllis Miller Oam
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:18am, first published 6:56am
The Vampire Jet has now been inspected by a structural engineer and the council is awaiting the condition report and recommendations. Picture by Christine Little

If any eagle eyed residents noticed some extra scaffolding on the Vampire Jet it has been recommended to support the tail when work commences on the nose.

