Vale Tom Doust: a true gentleman with a gift for friendship

Forbes lost one of its long-term citizens, Tom Doust, this year on April 13th. It was an unexpected, quick death with little fuss, just the way Tom hoped to leave this world.
Thomas Caleb Doust was born on January 8, 1927 at Canowindra, into a farming family, the fifth of six children to Roy Doust and Frances (neé Balcombe). When he was about three the family moved to a farm, Lesmon, at Garema.
Tom was, in many ways, a man of his time - being born of the Depression and raised during the War shaped much of his character and views. He was not intimidated by hardship.
He was resourceful and creative, rising to the challenge of any problem. Tom was also strong both emotionally and physically, with remarkable stamina that took him through his 95 years.
Life was not easy, especially in his early years, when there was little to spare.
Financial constraints in the war years ended his formal education at age 12, though he maintained a lifelong love of learning, acquiring masterful skills and a depth of knowledge to envy. Yet, whilst clearly very capable and creative, Tom was in essence a quiet, unassuming and humble man.
While Tom had hoped to be an engineer, a profession that would have suited him well, events and finances saw him stay on the land. This he was also eminently suited to and with his pragmatic approach to life, he embraced the work.
Tom worked on various farms until 1949 when he married Cecile Girt, the love of his life. They settled at her father's orchard, Torig Park, east of Forbes. He ran the orchard and produced exceptionally good fruit until it was sold in 1999, at which time they moved to Bathurst Street.
Their early years were marked by loss. The sudden and unexpected death of their first born John, aged four, in 1955 was especially tragic. Tom's mother died a month later, and his father later the following year. Both were only in their 60s.
These defining losses coincided with years of floods and financial hardship. These compounded difficulties could have broken Tom and Cecile.
Instead they formed a remarkably strong, stable, and loving partnership, which lasted till Cecile's death in 2016. He was her rock; she gave him a voice.
From the beginning, they recognized in one another a like-mindedness, companionship and an interdependence that transcended convention.
Time and again Tom showed he was a natural engineer. Though he had little money, with the help of good friends, he was able to turn innovative ideas into working machinery, then build the buildings to house them.
Life on the orchard was not just hard work. Legendary lunches under the apricot trees, hosting an eclectic mix of family, friends and local and international visitors, were truly memorable.
One of the great joys was connecting with numerous young people, mostly backpackers, who worked during the picking season and then continued their travels. Many of those young travellers treasured those times marking them as truly formative, and have become the European arm of the Tom Doust extended family to this day.
Spending their lives in the district, the constant flow of customers to the orchard, and their love of connecting with people, made Tom and Cecile a repository of local oral history. They were part of an intricate communal web, impossible to record, and sadly ephemeral.
In the mid 60s, Tom and Cecile purchased Glenorie near Jemalong, which was jointly farmed with son Paul. So the farm could support the two families, in 1984 they added a neighbouring property, Dorset, to their partnership with Paul and his wife Robyn.
At an age when many people would be starting to think about retirement, it was a huge financial stretch, especially when interest rates were climbing (in fact they reached 24 per cent).
Nonetheless, it allowed him to farm with Paul and Robyn, who lived and raised their four children on Glenorie. Tom finally retired from farming in his mid-80s, but never lost his interest. Discussions with Paul and Robyn were one of his great pleasures.
Tom was a devoted husband and father, wise and patient. Like many men of his generation he was not often demonstrative, but he showed his love by working incredibly hard to provide for his family.
He was genuinely open-minded, and was always a step ahead of his children in expanding boundaries as they grew up, and left them free to choose their own life paths.
Tom rarely gave advice or direct instruction. He didn't talk much about his beliefs, but modelled them in how he lived: with patience, acceptance, non-judgement, fairness, hospitality and generosity. He also had a wonderful sense of humour, and delighted in witticisms, jokes and yarning.
After caring for Cecile till her death, Tom lived alone at Bathurst Street till the day he died. He valued his independence to the end, and this was only possible with the support of family, friends and neighbours who loved and cared for him.
He is survived by one sister, Mary Fletcher of Albury, four children Paul, Suzanne, Ian and Jennifer, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Though saddened by his death, they are grateful that he died as he wished: quickly, quietly, and with no fuss.
He will be remembered as a lovely man who never drew attention to himself, a true gentleman, with a gift for friendship that enriched the lives of many.
