Nedd's record run: he's on the way covering 708km in seven days

"If your why is bigger than your reason to quit, then you won't quit."
Those were Nedd Brockmann's words the first time we interviewed him.
Back then he was planning to run 50 marathons in 50 days - while maintaining his full time work - and there were plenty of people who doubted he could do it. He did.
Now this Forbes-born tradie is seven days into a run across Australia, from west coast to east coast, which he plans to smash out in a record 40 days.
That's about 100km a day. And his why is pretty big.
Nedd's got a passion to create change for those experiencing homelessness in Australia and he's $100,000 toward a whopping $1million goal for this journey.
All funds go to We Are Mobilise, a registered Australian charity striving to provide recognition and functional care to the homeless.
Nedd has covered 708km in seven days since he left Cottesloe Beach on Australia's west coast. He's got serious plans to get to Bondi Beach on October 9.
Nedd started his journey at Cottesloe Beach on September 1 and has already travelled through Northam, Kellerberrin, Carrabin, Yellow Dine, Wallaroo and Widgiemooltha. On his seventh night he was outside of Norseman.
He's already toughed out hills, run into headwinds and through blistering rain, hitting the highways with the heavy vehicles from the early hours every morning.
"Get comfortable being uncomfortable" is his daily refrain.
