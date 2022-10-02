Forbes Advocate
Forbes woman fined, disqualified, for drug driving offence

By Court Reporter
October 2 2022 - 1:33am
A Forbes driver has been disqualified from driving and fined for driving with methylamphetamine in her system and having another illicit drug in her possession.

