Forbes woman fined, disqualified, for drug driving offence

A Forbes driver has been disqualified from driving and fined for driving with methylamphetamine in her system and having another illicit drug in her possession.
Ashlee Faith Dare, 36, of Acacia Avenue, faced Parkes Local Court on September 8.
She entered a plea of guilty to two charges: possessing a prohibited drug and driving a vehicle with illicit drug present in her blood etc.
Documents tendered to the court said Dare was stopped for random testing on Barton Street, Parkes, and returned a positive roadside drug test.
Police searched her car and found a strip of suboxone film, which Dare said belonged to a friend.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said Dare had since ceased all drug use and was also waiting for an anger management course to start.
The drug possession offence, he said, was toward the "lower end of objective seriousness".
Magistrate Brett Thomas fined her $200 for being in possession of the suboxone, and a further $300 for driving with methylamphetamine in her system. He also imposed a three-month driving disqualification.
