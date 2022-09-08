Forbes Advocate

Forbes Magpies star Jake Grace to retire after Peter McDonald Premiership grand final win

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated September 8 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:19am
Jake Grace got through a huge amount of work and scored two tries in Forbes' grand final win last weekend. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Forbes Magpies hero Jake Grace has left the door open to a return to play next season but retirement is the most likely course of action for the premiership winner.

Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

