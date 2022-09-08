Forbes Magpies hero Jake Grace has left the door open to a return to play next season but retirement is the most likely course of action for the premiership winner.
Grace was at his inspirational best again in last Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership grand final, scoring twice as the Magpies recorded a third decider win over Dubbo CYMS in seven years.
The workhorse lock captained the men in black and white to the 2016 and 2018 titles before taking some time away from the game to focus on work and his young family.
This season marked his return and it was like he was never gone, as he quickly reestablished himself as one of the premier players in the Western Rams region.
"I just wanted to play footy with those boys," Grace said of coming back this season.
"They (premierships) are all special. This bunch of Magpies, this bunch of boys, they're exceptional. There's so many young boys who are so committed. They love their footy and the camaraderie in the group is awesome."
As much as Grace loved every moment of being back around his mates this year, he's almost certain retirement beckons again.
He may not be the only Magpie to hang up the boots either, with Brad McMillan potentially calling time on his career while prop Jake Haddrill could return home to play for Condobolin in 2023.
"I'm getting too old," Grace laughed.
"I'll be 32 next year and I'm carrying a heap of injuries and it's just the commitment.
"Footy is a big commitment and I love it but it takes a lot of energy and I've probably got some other priorities now."
Grace has played a huge role in each of the Magpies' titles in the past decade, with his words and attitude proving as important as his actions on the field.
He's regularly described as inspirational while Forbes prop Traie Merritt said earlier in the season he improved the team as soon as he returned.
"He just seems to boost everyone around him," Merritt said in July.
"He gets through an immense amount of work and he just has an aura about him. He picks everyone else up and makes them play better."
If Sunday is to be Grace's last match in black and white - Forbes do still have to play in the Presidents Cup later this month - it was a fitting farewell.
And while he was one of the stars of the show and declared unlucky to win the Scott-Weir Medal by man of the match and teammate Mitch Andrews, he preferred to focus on the team as a whole.
"CYMS are tough,. They're competitors and it's no secret they've been the best team all year," he said.
"It comes down to a grand final and if you keep ripping in and never give up anything is possible.
"We knew if we played our best footy we could beat them. We had to do that and we weren't perfect but we were pretty close, so it's pretty awesome."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
