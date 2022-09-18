Forbes Advocate

Hear them roar: Ulysses Club locks in Forbes for 2022 Odyssey

September 18 2022 - 9:00pm
The Ulysses Club of bikers is coming to Forbes from October 7 to 9 and members are looking forward to exploring the region. Picture supplied

Expect to hear the roar of bikes on October 7: Forbes has been chosen as the destination for the 2022 Ulysses Club Odyssey

