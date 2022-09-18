Hear them roar: Ulysses Club locks in Forbes for 2022 Odyssey

Expect to hear the roar of bikes on October 7: Forbes has been chosen as the destination for the 2022 Ulysses Club Odyssey
The club's David Williams says some 80 to 100 bikers usually gather for the annual event, and anticipation for this one is high
Ulysses is a friendly club, for motorcycle enthusiasts aged more than 40, which raises funds for charitable causes with a particular focus on arthritis.
They're looking forward to gathering here next month, David says, after receiving such a warm welcome from everyone they've reached out to here beginning with Forbes Sports and Recreation Club.
Ulysses representatives got in touch with Forbes Sport and Recreation Club to ask whether they could
"They could not have been more helpful," Dave said.
"They indicated to us what the town had to offer, motels available, and generally the local sites for our members to visit.
"We also visited several cafes and other attractions in the town and businesses generally were more than welcoming.
"That pretty made up our minds that for 2022, Forbes would be the place for our Odyssey and I might say it's been greeted with great enthusiasm and anticipation by our members."
The Sydney branch committee has chosen Forbes as the preferred location for its 2022 annual Odyssey
Ulysses is a social club for motorcyclists over 40 years of age.
It was established in 1983 by a group of five people, led by the late Stephen Dearnley, and grew quickly in the Sydney area
In 1991, Stephen decided they would have a weekend away in a rural town, within a day's ride of Sydney. In the spirit of the fabled Ulysses this was called an Odyssey ...
Thirty years on the annual event is well established as a fixture of each October open to all Ulysseans and their partners
It's an opportunity for members to get together and socialise with like-minded people - even more important this year as it's their first gathering since 2019.
After a meet and greet on Friday night, members will split into a few groups on Saturday, visiting the Dish, heading out the sculpture trail to the utes in the paddock, checking out Forbes attractions like McFeeters or visiting surrounding small communities including Eugowra.
"There's plenty for us to see and do," Dave said.
