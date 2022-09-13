Forbes Advocate

Vale Tony Nash: a legacy of kindness and loyalty

Updated September 13 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 10:00am
Tony Graeme Nash was born in Eugowra on 9 January 1959, the son of Rex and Joyce, brother to Kevin and uncle to Nicholas.

