Vale Tony Nash: a legacy of kindness and loyalty

Tony Graeme Nash was born in Eugowra on 9 January 1959, the son of Rex and Joyce, brother to Kevin and uncle to Nicholas.
Tony sadly passed away peacefully in his sleep unexpectedly on July 26. He will be greatly missed, his mum Joyce writes.
Tony started his school life at Eugowra Public School, leaving at the age of 15 being very sure of joining the Army.
His parents took him to Sydney to enrol - and before he stepped into the elevator he said, "OK Dad and Mum, thanks but you can go home now."
"Of course, no way did we leave," Joyce says.
Tony followed his dream in the army as a chef for six years, then felt like he wanted a change of life. He then went to work at Doyle's seafood restaurant in Sydney.
From there he managed a large restaurant in Jindabyne for three years. In this time Tony met Allen Kelly: Al was Tony's boss and became a long-time friend.
Allen shared the following tribute ...
Condolences to Joyce, Kevin, Nick and family. Tony will be greatly missed.
We first met Tony 25 years ago when he started to work for us at the Perisher Ski Resort.
We noticed straight away Tony's dedication to his job and his immaculate level of cleanliness, which is what our business needed to succeed.
He began to run our midnight to dawn shift with a crew of eight to 10 workers from all over the local area.
All of the staff loved Tony and his organisational skills to get the job done.
He cared for his workers, even baking them a cake once a week so they followed his orders.
He adventurously moved next door to us at the farm where he would regularly come over for coffee and a chat.
Tony would proceed to tell us about the last Doctor Who episode, one of his most loved TV shows, he also loved his chooks and would always bring us fresh eggs.
A great asset to us as he was the best painter in town. If you paid him to do a job from start to finish it would be perfect and he loved to go into great detail explaining what he was doing.
In his later years Tony formed a great bond with all the old time locals, he started painting one house and then the bush telegraph went into action and everyone wanted Tony to do theirs.
They were amazed with his kindness and the high quality work he provided.
Once Tony started work on their houses they not only had a great painter but a great friend who would not let them down and was always there for them and everyone else when needed.
Tony struggled with his diabetes for as long as I've known him and always refused help and advice, including from doctors etc. saying, "I know my body better than anyone else.
If Tony's levels would start to go out of whack and if he was worried he would tell me to come and check on him. One time I got really worried when I went to check on him.
I panicked and called the Ambulance and he woke up in Cooma hospital. He immediately rang me and said come and get me out of here.
I drove to the hospital and found his room where he leaped out of bed, not even changing out of his hospital gown, out came the drip and he said "let's get out of here".
I replied that we should notify the Doc or nurses, not Tony, he streaked down the hall in his white gown and straight into the truck and said "drive and don't look back!"
My family and I and a heap of Jindabyne folk will always remember Tony for his loyalty, friendship and compassion and he will always be in our hearts.
"Good byes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end, they simply mean I'll miss you, until we meet again."
