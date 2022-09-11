The Show is back!
Showers of rain couldn't stop the return of the Forbes Show in 2022, after a three-year absence.
Kelsey Muller has been named our 2022 Forbes Show Young Woman, the first to wear the new sash in the re-badged competition.
Forbes PA and H president President Janeen Coles welcomed all to the 145th Forbes Show and first asked those at the official opening to observe a time of silence in honour of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
"What a dedicated servant she has been to our Commonwealth and country," Ms Coles said.
Ms Coles said it was wonderful to be back, hosting the Show, and thanked all involved from the businesses through to exhibitors.
"There's been a lot of ups and downs since our last Show in 2019 but here we are, loving it," she said.
"Thank you so much for coming back and supporting us again."
The inaugural Sydney Royal Agshows Young Woman Molly Wright, 2021 Peak Hill Showgirl, officially opened the Show before the fireworks on Friday evening.
"I loved growing up in a rural town, there's nothing beats it really, and I've loved being back at rural shows, to bring recognition back to these communities that deserve it," Molly said.
She too paid tribute to all those involved in the Show, from the committee, stewards, judges and business sponsors to every exhibitor.
"We thank you ... for being the embodiment of fun-loving country people, bringing the community together once a year to cherish the generations that built this life and to recognise our young leaders that will take it on in future," she said.
Everyone who participates has a part in making the Show what it is, she added.
"Entering your cattle, your quilt, your vegetable man, coming and watching teh fireworks, this is what the Show is about," Molly said.
"I hope you continue to commend people, have a crack at entering, and encourage others to jump in and join the committee and say 'what can I do?', because we want this to live on for our kids."
Our 2022 Forbes Show Young Woman, Kelsey Muller, is the daughter of Sally and Stuart Muller of Forbes.
She's been involved in the local Show for years as part of the Red Bend cattle team and a junior judging participants through to zone and Sydney Royal.
Kelsey is also a member of the Western District Exhibit team who work on the display at Sydney Royal.
Kelsey has a Bachelor of sustainability, majoring in community development and engagement, and hopes to kickstart her career in agriculture in small communities improving drought and flood resilience programs.
She extended her thanks to the Forbes PA and H Association for their support and for hosting the event.
"After three years off, it's fantastic to see it back so strong," Kelsey said at Friday night's official opening.
"I'm a rural woman and I am really proud to be representing my community - a massive thank you to Molly and Elise for paving a way for me so I have someone to look up to."
2021 Forbes Showgirl Elise Dukes - daughter of Andrew and Melissa Dukes - was enjoying her day at the Show, which she didn't get to experience in 2021 due to renewed lockdowns.
Elise is three years into studying a Bachelor of Communications majoring in public relations and a Bachelor of Business Studies, but has gained a traineeship through connections made during the Showgirl competition.
"It's a great opportunity that I wouldn't have been able to take on without the support of the Show committee of being their Showgirl," Elise said on Friday night.
"I am very grateful for everything the Show committee has done for me."
Our PA and H president then announced two life memberships to long-serving members.
Susan Earl has for 28 years filled the roles of Showgirl coordinator and vice president, coordinated the Red Bend cattle team and "been a strong supporter of all things Forbes Show".
Wayne Downes has been heavily involved in the caged bird section of the Show for some 26 years, working constantly as all-round maintenance and handyman and carrying out significant work on the Commercial Pavilion.
Ms Coles thanked local secondary school students for their work in the lead up to and during the Show.
"Countless hours have been spent cleaning, washing, undertaking grounds work and just being all round legends," she said.
"The students are a credit to their schools and the future is looking bright."
This year's best indoor exhibit was judged to be Forbes High School and outdoor Hutcheon and Pearce.
