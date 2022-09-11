Minor flooding expected at Forbes Monday

Forbes is being warned to expect minor flooding Monday with the Lachlan River rising after the week's rainfall.
There is minor flooding at Nanami, upstream, where the river is expected to peak at 9m on Monday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology's Sunday bulletin said.
Advertisement
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is likely to exceed the minor flood level (8.80 metres) Monday morning. The river level may reach around 9.20 metres during Tuesday, with minor flooding.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir is likely to exceed the minor flood level (3.50 metres) overnight Sunday into Monday. The river level may reach around 5.20 metres during Tuesday, with minor flooding.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is currently at 7.27 metres and falling, with minor flooding.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is likely to remain above the minor flood level (7.20 m) over the next few days.
The wet conditions are already impacting locals roads, for updates go to the Forbes Shire Council website.
The SES advises the following impacts may occur:
Farmers and businesses are encouraged to:
The State Emergency Service urges people to continue to monitor the weather systems as they move through the area.
Heavy downpours may lead to flash flooding, which can cause dangerous conditions on roads and near water courses.
The catchment is fully saturated, and any rainfall will result in runoff straight away.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should prepare for increasing flood effects, they warn in Sunday's flood bulletin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.