Forbes Advocate

Lachlan River predicted to reach 9.2m Tuesday at Forbes' Iron Bridge

Updated September 11 2022 - 8:17am, first published 7:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minor flooding expected at Forbes Monday

Forbes is being warned to expect minor flooding Monday with the Lachlan River rising after the week's rainfall.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.