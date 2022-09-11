Forbes Advocate

Town Hall bathed in purple with flag at half mast as Forbes honours life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Updated September 11 2022 - 10:15am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Forbes Town Hall was bathed in purple to honour the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II after Australia woke to news of her passing on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.