Town Hall bathed in purple with flag at half mast as Forbes honours life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Forbes Town Hall was bathed in purple to honour the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II after Australia woke to news of her passing on Friday.
Forbes Shire Council has also opened a book of condolences at the front desk of council's administration office at Town Hall for members of the community to sign.
Member for Riverina, Michael McCormack, has also opened a book of condolence at his Parkes office for residents to sign.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will always be remembered as a wonderful and gracious person," Mr McCormack said on Friday.
"A true icon of our times.
"Her Majesty has been a mainstay in a period of great change in human history and her loss will be felt for a long time.
"I extend my deepest sympathies to the Royal Family who have lost a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother.
"From 6 February 1952 until her death today, the Queen dedicated her life to serving her country and the collective Commonwealth community - some 25,782 days - the longest serving monarch in British history. She was just 25 years old when she began her reign.
"The Queen visited Australia 16 times during her reign and clearly showed an affection for our country and its people which was certainly reflected in many hearts and minds of Australians."
Mr McCormack, in his role as editor of Wagga Wagga's Daily Advertiser, had the privilege to meet the Queen on 21 March 2000 whilst she was in Sydney.
"I can remember lining up in a long line of press representatives to meet the Queen. I made sure I was last in line," he said.
"Whilst all the other representatives said the name of their newspaper, I merely stated that I was from Wagga Wagga and that I was very pleased to meet Her Majesty.
"She said to me, 'Wagga Wagga a market town.' She remembered all those years ago visiting our city.
"We then had a very convivial conversation about Wagga Wagga and the season. She recalled it in detail straight off the top of her head. I was amazed.
"Chatting about Wagga Wagga's status as a garrison city with an important Royal Australian Air Force base and being the Home of the Soldier with the Australian Army Recruit Training Centre at Kapooka, I informed her it also now had a growing Royal Australian Navy presence."
A book of condolence will be available at Mr McCormack's offices in Parkes and Wagga Wagga for those wishing to write messages of sympathy. The condolences will be collated and sent to Buckingham Palace. An online condolence book can also be signed at www.pmc.gov.au/condolence-form
