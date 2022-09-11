Forbes Advocate

Town Hall lights up in purple as Forbes honours life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Updated September 11 2022 - 9:51pm, first published 12:00am
Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Forbes Town Hall was lit up in purple to honour the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II after Australia woke to news of her passing on Friday.

