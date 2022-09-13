Forbes Advocate

No apologies and few regrets: Alister Lockhart OAM to launch memoir

September 13 2022 - 2:00am
Alister Lockhart OAM with his newly published memoir No Apologies and Few Regrets.

From Scotland to Forbes, from farming to local government, Alister Lockhart OAM has plenty of stories to tell and this month he's launching his memoir, No Apologies and Few Regrets.

