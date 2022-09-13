No apologies and few regrets: Alister Lockhart OAM to launch memoir

From Scotland to Forbes, from farming to local government, Alister Lockhart OAM has plenty of stories to tell and this month he's launching his memoir, No Apologies and Few Regrets.
It's been a 10-year project, in the works ever since he decided not to seek another term on Forbes Shire Council, but the finished product is finally in his hands.
"I've enjoyed it, I've enjoyed looking back on things," he said of the writing process, which looks back to his school days, teenage years, meeting and marrying Alison, and raising their family.
It's also been an enjoyable opportunity to research his family history.
Alister and Alison farmed in Scotland for 13 years but - as he describes it - he was "cursed by this need to always do more".
"Land was so tightly held in the UK and interest rates were so high that we couldn't do it in that time so we came to Australia to have a look," he said.
A farm on the Cowra Road near Forbes held appeal, so he returned to Scotland to discuss it with Alison and they decided to make the move with their three children in 1981.
Farming at Werai and irrigation feature in the book, before the farm accident that left him in a wheelchair and changed dramatically what he could do on the farm.
"The next year I got onto council and that sort of ... kept my sanity I suppose," he said.
"It was Allan Perry who advised me to stand at a byelection in 1990. Kerry Nicholson was the shire president at the time."
Alister served as Mayor from September 1999 to 2006, when he decided not to nominate due to health issues.
He withdrew from council in 2012, although has remained heavily involved in other community organisations.
No Apologies and Few Regrets has been edited by Dr Rae Luckie, and son Colin designed the book cover around a photograph from Werai.
The book launch is on 30 September, at the Town Hall concourse from 6pm, RSVP essential to 6851 2525 or email lockharts2427@bigpond.com
Copies of the book will be for sale. All proceeds will go to CanAssist.
