Phil's persistence pays off in Saturday golf stableford

By Short Putt
The wet lead-up to the weekend and the forecast for more wet weather dampened the enthusiasm of many of the Forbes golfers, with a vast majority of the field pulling out on the morning. Also affecting participation was the attendance at the Forbes Show. However, a handful of sturdy players participated in the competitions, earning some reward for their effort.
The Men's event on Saturday was changed to an 18-hole Individual Stableford, sponsored by the Events Committee. The small enthusiastic field all teed off before mid-morning in an effort to beat the forecast rain. The ground conditions were very wet in places, thus making scoring difficult for most of the players.
In Div-1 it was a case of persistence paying off. Phil Wells managed a brace of 2-pointers, only one 'miss' and only one 3-pointer to score 31 points and take the win. The runner-up was decided by count back when Dave Earl and Neil McMillan both finished on 29 points. A 'miss' on the 13th hole by Neil on the back-9 gave Dave the prize.
The Div-2 players had similar scores except to one shining light in the form of Nick Ryan. Once again Nick relished the wet conditions and scorched around the course scoring 42 points. His only blemish was a 'miss' on the 6th hole where he did not get a handicap shot. His back-9 was close to 'par' excellence with only one 1-pointer and six 3-pointers.
Runner-up was Bede Tooth who played steady golf albeit not as brilliant as Nick. Bede's 35 points had no 'misses' but a steady record of 1-pointers. If he had better alignment for his putting on the wet greens he may have usurped Nick.
The NTP's went to - 9th: Glen Hooper; 18th: Phil Wells, neither of whom converted for a '2'. Not unexpectedly there were no 2's.
The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Nick Ryan, who finished so far from the pin he almost needed binoculars to see it. His shot to 5.4 metres was the first of the day and never headed.
The ball sweep was short and sweet, going to: 31 - R Scott; 30 - D McGroder; 29 - N McMillan. There were no visitors, unless you include the bevy of ducks seen on the course.
Keeping the feet, clubs and clothing dry was the primary concern for the golfers. Couple that to the distinct lack of run and it was a long day for all the players. This led to some very interesting pre-shot routines as players juggled towels, brollies and their clubs.
The scoring was low, except for Nick Ryan who must have been wearing water-wings. However, each golfer endeavoured to record a score with only a third of the field recording more than two 'misses'. There was no worst hole, with misses occurring randomly across the course.
Of special note was the one player who did not record a 'miss'. Bede Tooth did extremely well, starting with two 3-pointers, but then he lapsed into a brace of 1-pointres with the occasional 2-pointer for the remained of the front-9. His back-9 was very steady with six 2-pointers, two 3-pointers and only one 1-pointer.
Undoubtedly the recovery in the 'Golfie' was well sought, promising warmth and a chance to dry out. And also to reminisce on those rare good shots played during the round.
The Sunday Stableford Medley also had low numbers, with a family group making up the bulk of the field. And once again shot making and scoring were quite difficult.
The winner was Walter Bergmann (Antill Park GC) with 30 points. The other scores are too embarrassing to mention, but at least they all enjoyed their outing. There was no ball sweep.
The NTP's were a mixed affair. No-one hit the 9th green, but the 18th went to Jesse Hamilton. Walter was the visitor, although it was good to welcome Distance member Dave Bergmann to the course.
Here is the news:
The Golf NSW 2-Person Ambrose this weekend is a great opportunity for players to win and travel to another course. The event is played by 2-Person teams comprising either Men, Ladies or Mixed combinations. Thus, if you choose well you significantly improve your chances of winning and playing in a Regional Final.
Here is a reminder to enter a team in the VW Scramble, scheduled for Sunday 25 September. Being an event managed by the PGA, all members of the team must have a GA handicap. The format is a 4-Person Ambrose. Depending on numbers we may use a shotgun start.
With joint sponsorship by PGA of Aust and Callaway, all players receive a sleeve of balls. And there are some good prizes on offer. Entry is on-line but the Pro Shop can help with this.
If you were intending to play in the Parkes Open you should already have your nomination in. It may not be too late if you contact their Pro Shop asap.
The Bogan Gate Open, scheduled for Sun 11 Sep has been postponed to Sun 2 Oct. Hopefully the weather will be kinder, and the creek less intrusive on play. This is a good 'rural' event with the usual 'rural' catering, mark this down in your diary.
The Wallace Cup matches have stalled a little with the difficulty in getting games played. At this stage Tom Toohey, who beat Stephen Uphill, is to meet the winner of the Shane Sallaway vs Dave Mylecharane match. Meanwhile Jeff Haley, who defeated Tony Cogswell, will meet the winner of the Fons Melisi vs Ian Bown match.
There have been a number of changes-upon-changes in the Programme, brought about by the effect of the weather. It has been difficult to keep people timely informed on these, so please check the notice board in the Pro Shop for the latest information.
Importantly, there is no NSWVGA Regional Event in October, and the Forbes Nissan Classic has been shifted to 19, 20 November. Again, check the notice board for other changes.
It is crystal ball time:
Sat 17 Sep is the 18-hole Golf NSW 2-P Ambrose Medley, sponsored by Golf Harvest. Sun 18 Sep has a Stableford Medley, and is also the Parkes Open.
Sat 24 Sep is the 4-Ball Ambrose Medley, playing for the Albie Callaghan Trophy. And Sunday 25 Sep has the VW Scramble.
It happened again, Mother Nature won in 'twin towns' veterans golf on Thursday with officials from the Parkes club saying only two arrived for the 18 hole competition.
"With the wet conditions and rain it was the wind that was the biggest threat. It was pretty dangerous," club stalwart Peter Bristoll said on Friday.
The next 18 hole Lachlan Valley Association comp was scheduled for Grenfell this Thursday (15th). However, news from the club on Monday is that the course is closed until further notice due to the continued wet.
After what was to be Grenfell, today week, play in the 'twin towns' will covert to Forbes.
On LVA play, it has been announced that Cowra is giving up their date on October 20 which will be taken up by the Parkes club who earlier missed their chance to host due to the weather.
While all that is going on in a somewhat negative way it is the opposite for the Tuesday social 12 hole golfers. Last week the 'Big GD" (in case you don't know that's organiser Geoff Drane) welcomed 21 players, the best for many months.
Last week's comp had it all, an interstate rep in Peter Dwyer from Ballarat, a South Coast champion in Ray Sanderson, a club local A grade talent with birdies and pars galore in Alf Davies then we also had a gentleman of the game making a 'somewhat comeback' in John Whatmore. You see Tuesday has it all.
The winner last week, where revise handicaps usually see that everyone has win during the year was, you guessed it, the 'Big GD' with a fine 31 points from our very own Bogan Gate rep in Steve Edwards on 27 points.
If wanting to play a social 12 holes any Tuesday, be at the Pro Shop from 9am and your guaranteed a hit.
This is interesting - A recent study found that the average golfer walks about 900 miles as year.
Another study found golfers drink, on average, 22 gallons of alcohol a year, which means, on average, golfers get about 41 miles to the gallon.
Kind of makes you proud. I almost feel like a hybrid.
