Nation's fastest dirt track riders coming to Forbes for Australian Senior Track Titles

Our Daroobalgie race track this weekend hosts the Australian Senior Track Championships, bringing the fastest dirt-track motorcycle racing to Forbes on September 17 and 18.
Forbes Auto Sports Club was approached to host the titles just a month out due to circumstances outside chosen host club Gunnedah's control.
It's an incredibly exciting opportunity for Forbes, the local club's Hayley Hope-Hodgetts says, and with Grazing Down the Lachlan also on this weekend it's going to be a bumper weekend for visitation in Forbes.
"Long track is the fastest racing - these are the fastest speeds you'll see on a dirt track," she said.
"We have six heats in two of our classes, that's how big this is, it's never been seen before.
"It's really exciting."
Riders are coming from all over the country and even internationally, but the titles are also a chance to see home-grown stars including Tom Drane in action.
There are some junior support classes scheduled for the weekend with lots of local participation and Forbes' current Australian title holders Sam Drane and Hugh Hope-Hodgetts will carry the flags in the parade as part of Sunday's official opening.
"We spoke to Council and they came on board straight away," Hayley said.
"We've got lots of local support from businesses, and lots of community help and support."
While the local committee of volunteers is watching the weather forecast and will make a final decision Thursday, the track is in good condition and held up to last weekend's rain event well.
Spectators might want to wear their boots!
Spectator entry $5 for over-13s, racing from 9am through to 4pm Saturday, official ceremony 9.30am Sunday with finals to follow.
If you would like to volunteer in the canteen or as a flag marshall, please contact the club through their Facebook page.
