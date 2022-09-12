Forbes Advocate

Nation's fastest dirt track riders coming to Forbes for Australian Senior Track Titles

Forbes' Hugh Hope-Hodgetts is one of the local Australian title holders who will lead Sunday morning's official opening parade. Picture supplied.

Our Daroobalgie race track this weekend hosts the Australian Senior Track Championships, bringing the fastest dirt-track motorcycle racing to Forbes on September 17 and 18.

