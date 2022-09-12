Red Bend Junior Rugby League president Colum Hopkins couldn't be happier for this group, who not only prove their skill on field but their spirit off it as well
"They're a pretty fantastic bunch of young men, probably the most involved group we have seen in the club in a long time," he said.
"We are really, really impressed.
"This premiership is so well deserved."
The Blues finished the regular season minor premiers under the leadership of coach Kye Merritt, who was assistant to Troy Reade in the 2020 season.
Not only were they fit and strong, but they had a belief and camaraderie second to none, Hoppy said.
Bradman Hardy served as team captain, and Hugh Mackay as club captain.
It all came down to Saturday, on a wet and frankly miserable grand final day at Grenfell against a tough Cabonne side.
It was Cabonne who handled the rainy conditions better in the opening stages of the game, getting away to a 10-nil lead but shortly before half time, Red Bend went over the try-line to go into the break down just 10-6.
Coach Kye offered his insights at half time, then it was over to the team who got straight into it.
The Blues earned themselves a handy lead in the second half but Cabonne fought back as the Blues knew they would, their conversion falling just short to see Red Bend hoisting the shield high as 26-24 winners.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game ... it was a fitting game for a grand final, " Hoppy said.
It was a wonderful way for those players who'll now move on from their junior club playing years to finish, especially after finishing undefeated in 2020 when the finals were cancelled due to COVID-19.
"There are a lot of kids in there who have played for Red Bend for a long time and they thoroughly deserved it," Hoppy said.
Red Bend's Under 17s league tag bowed out just one short of the Big Dance, and Hoppy also congratulated them on their amazing efforts.
"Both our senior grades were fantastic around the club, they were really supportive of everyone else and jumped in and did a heap of work," he said.
Red Bend's young stars, the Under 10s, also competed for a grand final spot and came just one game short for 2022.
"They were just a bit short on numbers," Hoppy said, "it was a super effort from them."
