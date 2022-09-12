Forbes Advocate

Red Bend Junior Rugby League Under 16s are Lachlan District 2022 premiers

Updated September 12 2022 - 9:41pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Red Bend Junior Rugby League president Colum Hopkins couldn't be happier for this group, who not only prove their skill on field but their spirit off it as well

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.