Bring your brolly, be ready for the best day at 2022 Grazing Down the Lachlan

Wear your gumboots, bring your umbrella, and be prepared for the best day ever.
That's the message from our Grazing Down the Lachlan chair Wendy Muffet as the group puts the finishing touches on plans for Saturday's epic long lunch by the river.
Forbes is ready to welcome some 750 Grazers this weekend, with accommodation at capacity some months ago and anticipation now building for the return of the foodie adventure.
We couldn't be heading into the event with more different conditions to the last time Grazing was able to be held in 2019, when the region was in the third year of drought and a dust storm blew through.
The dedicated team of volunteers who bring us the award-winning Grazing have been hard at work checking sites and making plans for this weekend.
While they'd love Mother Nature to come to the party with a little mild weather and sunshine, they're urging Grazers to bring their smiles and be ready to embrace whatever the day holds.
"We have got a few surprises up our sleeves, and a few secrets to share once our Grazers get on the buses," Wendy said.
"We are excited.
"We have hatched excellent plans to get around what's a very wet year for so many, and we are hoping everyone will come and kick their heels up."
Creative director O Tama has drawn from the influence of the Chinese who came to Forbes in the gold rush and stayed.
The results, says Wendy, are amazing.
"Chinese cuisine is something we all know and love, add in some Indigenous flavour and this menu is sensational," Wendy said.
O Tama visited in February to meet with the local chefs who will be delivering the menu on the day, and returned just last month to fine tune things.
"I just love this year's menu, it's truly delicious," Wendy said.
"What people are getting is a highly curated menu.
"It's been very well thought through and the beverage matches are exceptional - we have both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options and they are interesting non-alcoholic beverage options, we've got quite a few treats."
Visitors will have a full weekend of entertainment, with Sundowners on Friday evening (tickets still available on the Grazing website) and the Amazing Grazing Breakfast thanks to Forbes Shire Council and the Forbes Business Chamber from 8am on Sunday.
Both events are planned for Lions Park.
This weekend is also a great opportunity to join a tour of the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail, which is supported by Grazing.
Cenwestours Forbes will be running 4-hour guided bus tours of the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail on Friday 16 September and Sunday 18 September. Bookings essential. To book your seat, contact Mel on 0439 520 087.
Grazing Down the Lachlan remains a sub-committee of the Forbes Arts Society, raising funds for their projects.
It's been a particularly busy time for this local organisation, delivering more large-scale sculptures for the Sculpture Down the Lachlan public art trail and transforming a disused and damaged CBD site into a spectacular Arts and Cultural Centre.
It's amazing to think that a team of about 50 volunteers put their hands up at each event to help with everything from set up to pack down and ticket scanning!
Thank you to you all!
