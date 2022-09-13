Forbes Advocate

Undefeated Magpies U10s White our 2022 Lachlan District JRL premiers

September 13 2022 - 5:00am
Forbes Magpies U10s White Levi Bartle, River Constable, Ezra Tulaga, Roman Welsh, Jock Townsend, Will Spence, Marcus Collins, Anderson McMahon, Will Nicholson, Jace Rudd, Harry Smith, Hunter Newell, Harry Quade, Braith Morrison. Picture supplied.

Amazing that the whole Lachlan District Junior Rugby League season could boil down to a black and white grand final.

