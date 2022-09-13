Undefeated Magpies U10s White our 2022 Lachlan District JRL premiers

Amazing that the whole Lachlan District Junior Rugby League season could boil down to a black and white grand final.
Forbes Magpies fielded two Under 10s teams in 2022 - and it was the black and white that met up in the grand final in Grenfell last Saturday.
Forbes Magpies White were the winners in a tough contest, hanging in for a 14-10 win.
Coach Russell McMahon couldn't be prouder of the way his young team has drawn together across the season.
The squad had players from every school in Forbes as well as Parkes, Eugowra and Trundle, but they absolutely forged as a team, their coach said.
McMahon has been coaching some of these kids since they were seven, the team also featured three rookies this season.
It was pretty awesome to bring them all together and see them progress, he said. He's also watched them form friendships that connect them across other sports and interschools carnivals where they meet their teammates.
After the past couple of years, it was even more exciting to play a full season and get to compete in the grand final. And didn't the team love it!
"It was a wonderful season and good fun," McMahon said.
"They were great. They were a strong side, they went through undefeated."
That's not to say they had it all their own way, the 10s were as subject to the disruptions this year has brought as everyone else as they took on teams from Parkes, Condobolin, Canowindra, Red Bend, West Wyalong and Cabonne (Molong and Manildra).
"There were times when we'd have a lot of players out, weeks we'd have no reserves ... the ones that were there dug in deep and got the wins," McMahon said.
"They're a tremendous bunch of kids."
The grand final match against their fellow Forbes Magpies Black side was a tough one.
White got away to a good start, putting on 14 points to Black's six early on.
Black fought back, closing the gap to to just four points and keeping White scoreless, but White hung in there for the win.
It was a tough game, McMahon said, in wet weather that had a big impact on the style of play with the speedsters hampered by slippery conditions.
"For Under 10s it was very physical," he added.
The team was coached by Russell McMahon and managed by Billy Spence, with Chris Morrison and Pat Rudd in support all year on water.
Forbes Magpies had an incredible six teams in the grand finals on Saturday but our other sides went down in tough games:
Congratulations to all our Lachlan District grand finalists and runners up of Lachlan District in 2022!
