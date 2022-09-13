MEMBER for Orange Phil Donato says he's not here to give advice to the National Party on its candidate selection for the NSW election on March 25.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers representative Mr Donato was responding to the announcement of Orange councillor Tony Mileto's pre-selection for the Orange branch of the Nationals.
The Orange Electoral Council branch can also override selection.
"We'll just have to wait and see I guess," Mr Donato said, reflecting on possible rivals.
"I still think it's going to be a captain's pick or there's the possibility that that could still happen. Who knows, I don't really care. They're going to have to pick somebody,' he said.
"Tony's more imbedded in the local community, as opposed to someone who has lived and worked the majority of their life in Bathurst...
"I'm not here to give the National Party advice."
Orange had been a long-held National Party seat until Mr Donato won it by a narrow margin in a byelection in 2016, called when incumbent Andrew Gee resigned to contest the Federal seat of Calare.
Mr Mileto said he felt the party could do more for the seat which was relatively overlooked in the last State Budget, while nearby Nationals held Bathurst, Cowra and Dubbo, all featured in funding.
But Mr Donato said he felt Orange had benefited from being a "marginal seat".
"And when I say across Orange I mean the whole electorate so Parkes, Forbes, Cabonne, they've never seen the level of investment, it's unprecedented the amount of money that's been thrown at the electorate so I don't agree with that comment," he said.
"I think people are after a representative that's going to speak up for their issues as opposed to someone that's going to toe the party line.
"It's about time we had our share because for a long time we were a safe National Party seat and basically got nothing."
Mr Donato said he wished Mr Mileto well but chuckled at National party suggestions his popularity was fading.
"He's been on council, he's doing good work on council so I wish him all the best. It's never an easy task, putting your hand up to run in any sort of political campaign or election so good on him for having a go."
Late Monday afternoon Nationals MLC Sam Farraway ruled out running for preselection.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
