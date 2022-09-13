Forbes Advocate

Sam Farraway makes call on his candidacy ahead of NSW State Election in March

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
September 13 2022 - 10:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway. Picture by Carla Freedman

Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway has confirmed he will not be seeking preselection as the Nationals candidate for the NSW election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.