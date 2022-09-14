Moderate flooding predicted in Forbes by midday Wednesday

The Lachlan River is expected to reach the moderate flood level in Forbes about midday Wednesday, with moderate level flooding already occurring at Cottons Weir and Jemalong Weir.
The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its predictions in a bulletin issued just before 10am Wednesday, with Forbes Shire Council also advising of numerous road impacts.
The State Emergency Service urges everyone to continue to monitor the weather systems as they move through the area.
Heavy downpours may lead to flash flooding, which can cause dangerous conditions on roads and near water courses.
The catchment is fully saturated, and any rainfall will result in runoff straight away, the SES advises.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should prepare for increasing flood effects.
The Lachlan River at Nanami peaked near 9.07 metres around 11pm Sunday and is at 8.46 metres and steady, with minor flooding, the BOM's Wednesday morning update said.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (9.50 m) by midday Wednesday. The river level may peak around 9.60 metres Wednesday afternoon with moderate flooding.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may peak near 5.60 metres Wednesday evening, with moderate flooding.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may peak near 7.60 metres late Wednesday, with moderate flooding.
Bedgerabong Road closed due to the water levels on Tuesday, and there was water over the Escort Way on Wednesday morning.
There are significant road impacts with water or pavement damage, updated information can be found on the Forbes Shire Council website.
Further rainfall is forecast during Thursday and Friday, the Bureau advises, which may cause renewed river level rises and prolonged flooding along the Lachlan River and its tributaries.
The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be provided if necessary.
The State Emergency Service advises the following impacts may occur:
Farmers and businesses are encouraged to:
