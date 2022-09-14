Forbes Advocate
Moderate flooding predicted in Forbes by midday Wednesday

Updated September 14 2022 - 3:55am, first published 12:05am
The Lachlan River is expected to reach the moderate flood level in Forbes about midday Wednesday, with moderate level flooding already occurring at Cottons Weir and Jemalong Weir.

