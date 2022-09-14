Looking at Landcare: AGM a chance to share exciting plans

One week to go until our Central West Lachlan Landcare Annual General Meeting.
If you are part of any incorporated group, you will know the significance of this annual event. Much preparation goes into our annual report both from our auditor and myself.
The AGM is also an opportunity to talk about our achievements in the past 12 months...and talk about the exciting plans for the upcoming year ahead.
We look forward to welcoming the Landcare NSW Chief Executive Officer Turlough Guerin to speak at our AGM. Turlough commenced his role in December 2021 and is taking the opportunity to get out the Central West.
Turlough is governance and science-trained and has held senior sustainability and stakeholder interface roles in technology, energy, and resources companies.
He has also held Board roles in for-purpose and community organisations including with the Ag Institute of Australia, community radio, as well as community energy generation.
We also welcome guest speaker Stacey Avard, who is the Acting Regional Leader Central West and Western for the Biodiversity Conservation Trust (BCT).
Stacey has been working for the BCT since early 2018, starting as the Senior Landholder Support Officer and then Regional Team Leader.
She has an Environmental Science degree from University of New England (UNE) and has worked as a Landcare Coordinator in Victoria before returning to NSW as a Property Planner for the Namoi CMA. She joined the Cap & Pipe the Bores program with DPI Water before coming to the BCT.
Stacey enjoys working in roles that help landholders balance their natural resource management and production outcomes to ensure long term sustainability.
Landcare NSW and the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust (BCT) are working with regional Landcare networks to raise awareness and support private land conservation efforts across NSW.
A co-managed and community-guided program, Partnering in Private Land Conservation Program aims to work collaboratively to build understanding and skills regarding biodiversity, educate private landholders on conservation efforts, and increase participation in private land conservation.
The program will build on, and further the successful work already undertaken by the NSW Landcare community and the strength of partnerships and understanding of the importance of biodiversity at a grass roots level.
A light supper will be provided and RSVP is essential.
For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare or contact Marg Applebee on 0418 611 053 or at cwllpo@hotmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.