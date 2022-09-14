Forbes coach Cameron Greenhalgh admits this weekend's Presidents Cup clash with Maitland is a mismatch but that doesn't mean the Magpies are backing down from the challenge.
Forbes will take on the Maitland Pickers at Parkes on Saturday in a competition that brings together the champions from four of the top competitions under the NSW Rugby League banner.
The Magpies will fly the flag for the Peter McDonald Premiership while Maitland earned their spot after thumping the Macquarie Scorpions 40-4 in last weekend's Newcastle Rugby League grand final.
A powerhouse club with a squad headlined by former NRL star Brock Lamb, the Pickers will start hot favourites at Pioneer Oval but the Magpies proved when downing the more-fancied Dubbo CYMS in the Peter McDonald Premiership decider they can rise to the occasion.
"It's a bit of comparing apples and oranges. They're a semi-professional side that has more money than Forbes, a town with 9000 people," Greenhalgh said.
"It's a mismatch but it's a challenge and I know this group of players love a challenge."
The celebrations in Forbes after the win over CYMS at Apex Oval on September 4 would rival any in bush footy and lasted a number of days.
Picking the players up to go again is a test for Greenhalgh and the coach admitted he was concerned about his players' enthusiasm for the match.
But after speaking to his playing group those fears were quickly put to bed.
"The playing group is keen to play together again because some of them might not get the chance to play together again," Greenhalgh said, a number of Magpies already planning retirement after this year.
"That's the feedback I wanted from the players, I wanted to see how they felt and if they were not really interested it makes it hard. But the interest is there."
While the interest is there, the top 17 the Magpies could field won't be.
There will be a number of changes, with young winger Coopa Martin already already away due to a planned holiday while centre Alvin Maungaati, who scored the first try in the grand final win, has already left the country after joining the Magpies for 2022.
Twenty-year-old boom back-rower Charlie Lennon is set to miss out due to illness while prop Tongia Fox is unlikely to play after suffering a calf injury in the win over CYMS.
"It is what it is and we'll turn up and do our best," Greenhalgh said.
"We've got some good bench players who can come in and fill those spots and then we've got some blokes who can fill the bench."
Tom Hopkins, Aaron Wykamp and Connor Greenhalgh were all part of an extended squad for the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final and could come into contention for Saturday.
The clash at Parkes helps form the opening round of President's Cup, with Collegians (Illawarra) and Hills Bulls (Ron Massey Cup) drawn in the other semi.
Winners progress to a statewide showdown at Parramatta's CommBank Stadium on Sunday, September 25, playing on the same bill as NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup title encounters.
The chance to play at a ground like CommBank would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many players from Forbes but it will take something special to get past the Pickers.
The match isn't a complete unknown though as Greenhalgh and some of his players have knowledge of the Maitland side after the 2020 President's Cup.
A competition featuring eight teams from around the state during a COVID-ravaged season, the President's Cup pitted the Greenhalgh-coached Western Rams against the Pickers.
A Lamb masterclass highlighted a 58-4 win that day and Maitland went on to win the title.
"They were very fast and physical and big. I'm expecting the same," Greenhalgh said.
"They're very impressive and they'd be looking to go to Sydney the next week.
"We'll have to back ourselves and be good defensively again and see what happens. We might rattle their cage a bit. I know the boys are keen and we'll go out and do our best for the area."
While it will have been two weeks between matches when Sunday arrives, the Magpies only need to look back at 2018 for inspiration.
That season, Forbes took on Group 10 champions Bathurst Panthers two weeks after winning the Group 11 premiership but a fast start helped the Magpies score a convincing 40-16 win.
"We came out firing that day," Greenhalgh said.
"Hopefully we can do the same again."
Saturday's match kicks off at 1.30pm and will follow the Group 11 v Group 10 league tag and under 18 representative matches.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.