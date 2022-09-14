Opportunity to pay tribute: Forbes Shire Council to host local service for Queen Elizabeth II

Forbes Shire Council will host a local service where community members can honour the only Monarch many of us have ever known.
A National Day of Mourning has been announced for Thursday, September 22, and a public holiday declared in NSW.
Forbes residents will have the opportunity to pay their respects to our Queen of more than 70 years at a Forbes Shire Council service at 10.30am that day.
The service will be held in the courtyard in front of the Council chambers (dependent on numbers).
Community members are invited to lay wreaths and flowers, and the service will conclude with an observation of silence at 11am.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM reflected that she had never known life without Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as our head of state.
"Her 70 years of selfless service was an inspiration," she said.
"Council has already received many messages of condolences which will be sent to the National Library and will become part of the lasting record of this moment in time, for local and national records."
This book of condolences can be signed at the front desk of council's administration office at Town Hall.
Member for Riverina, Michael McCormack, has also opened a book of condolence at his Parkes office for residents to sign.
The condolences will be collated and sent to Buckingham Palace. An online condolence book can also be signed at www.pmc.gov.au/condolence-form
The NSW Government has advised Thursday, September 22, has been declared a public holiday by the Minister for Employee Relations Damien Tudehope under section 5 of the Public Holidays Act 2010.
This follows the announcement made by the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that the National Day of Mourning on 22 September 2022 will be recognised as a National public holiday across the country.
The day coincides with the National Memorial Service to be held in Canberra.
Shops and retailers can trade as they normally would on other public holidays such as Australia Day or New Year's Day. This additional public holiday will not be a "restricted trading day" (such as Good Friday or Anzac Day) under the Retail Trading Act 2008.
For banks and other financial institutions it will be a "bank close day" under the Retail Trading Act 2008.
For employers and employees the provisions of the Fair Work Act 2009 that deal with working on public holidays will apply. For more information, go to https://www.fairwork.gov.au/employment-conditions/public-holidays.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard has instructed NSW Health to encourage all local health districts to retain as much of their planned elective surgery on 22 September as possible, subject to staff availability.
