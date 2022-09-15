Forbes Advocate

St Laurence's claims State's Chris Gangemi rugby Shield

September 15 2022 - 12:00am
St Laurence's Parish School 10-a-side rugby team has brought home the prestigious Chris Gangemi Shield after victory in the NSW Catholic Schools finals.

Local News

