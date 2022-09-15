St Laurence's claims State's Chris Gangemi rugby Shield

St Laurence's Parish School 10-a-side rugby team has brought home the prestigious Chris Gangemi Shield after victory in the NSW Catholic Schools finals.
The team is Oscar Cronin, Hugh Hope-Hodgettes, Charlie Howe, Lennox Hurford, Jaggar King, Archie Keane, Liam McCloud, Darwin Nicholls, Billy Smith, Mitchell Stocks, Matthew Wallace, Beau Wheeldon.
They travelled to Sydney with coach Tony Wallace and managed Kathryn Sweeney to represent the Wilcannia-Forbes diocese in the titles, taking on the top teams from each of eight dioceses in the State.
It's actually a first for the school as only one team from the vast Wilcannia-Forbes diocese is selected to attend each year.
St Laurence's progressed through their rounds in incredible style, winning all five games.
They then downed Lewisham 24-10 in the semi-final and defeated Kempsey 10-5 in the final.
"They played well all day and showed great sportsmanship," team manager Mrs Sweeney said.
"Ten-a-side rugby is not what the boys play normally but they quickly adapted their skills to suit this fast-paced game."
St Laurence's team drew players from years 5 and 6, some who have played together before - in the premiership-winning Forbes Under 12s - but some newcomers to the sport.
An amazing achievement by the whole team!
