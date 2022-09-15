Start your engines, 130 signed up for Australian Senior Track Championship in Forbes

The 2022 Australian Senior Track Championship meeting will be staged this weekend by the Forbes Auto Sports Club at their Daroobalgie Speedway track.
Over 130 riders have entered with the usual strong contingent of Queenslanders as well as riders from Victoria and South Australia to take on the best of the host state.
The entries for both the MX Open and Pro 450 classes are huge, necessitating six heats in each of the four rounds in the former and five heats for the latter class.
After the four rounds there will be a cut-throat repechage race before the six-lap race to decide the champion.
In some classes where there is just one grid of riders their championship will be decided on cumulative points over five rounds, so every placing in every heat is important.
That format will also be used for the supporting junior classes and the non-championship Over 35s.
Last year the championship meeting was staged at Quirindi and a number of 2021 champions will be at Forbes this weekend attempting to make it back-to-back wins
Jarred Brook is the defending champion in both the MX Open and Pro 450 classes, while James Sawdy (Pro 250), Michael Slade (Unlimited Slider) and Briony Hendrickson (Womens) were also 2021 winners.
Besides Brook and Hendrickson other Queenslander like Dale Borlase, Cyshan Weale, Harry Maxwell and Jedd List will not be there just to make up the numbers.
Much attention will centre on local teenager Tom Drane who is just back from a second head-turning performance in the American Flat Track competition.
Add in the likes of Tom Herrick, who lowered the colours of Brook at the recent New South Wales Dirt Track Championship meeting, Daniel Wicks, Jordan Dall, Grant Charnock and Harry and Connor Ryan and it is easy to see why a class win at this Australian Championship will only go to the most deserving.
The performance of Kyle Machin in the Pro 250 class will be of particular interest as he strives to be first rider from South Australia to get on to the rostrum for many years.
This meeting was originally allocated to the Gunnedah Motorcycle Club, which had planned to stage the meeting at the Gunnedah Showground which is a facility owned by the local council.
Gunnedah Shire Council passed a resolution 5-4 for the event to go ahead, subject to the club assuming responsibility for track preparation, post-event restoration and all cost involved. But a rescission was moved, and passed, squashing plans.
The local newspaper quoted concerns over whether the Showground's other user groups, such as camp draft, pony club and dog trial groups would be able to stage their own scheduled events "later in the year".
So Gunnedah's loss was Forbes' gain.
The Forbes club has previously staged a New South Wales Senior Track Championship which was by well received by participating riders and it quickly stepped in and significantly the Forbes Shire Council is right behind it.
Practice gets under way at 9am on Saturday, and then on Sunday there will be a parade lap of competitors and the National Anthem at 9.30am.
