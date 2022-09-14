Forbes Advocate

SES rescues two drivers from floodwater as river rises

Updated September 15 2022 - 3:20am, first published September 14 2022 - 9:22pm
UPDATE:

The Lachlan River at the Iron Bridge in Forbes is likely to peak at 9.7m late Thursday or into Friday with moderate flooding.

