SES rescues two drivers from floodwater as river rises

The Lachlan River at the Iron Bridge in Forbes is likely to peak at 9.7m late Thursday or into Friday with moderate flooding.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may peak near 5.80 metres during Friday, with moderate flooding.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may peak near the major flood level (7.70 m) over the weekend.
Forbes SES and emergency services were called to rescue two vehicles from floodwaters on Wednesday evening, as the Lachlan River reached moderate flood levels and numerous local roads went under.
Significant roads including Bedgerabong Road and the South Condobolin Road have closed due to fast and deep water crossing them, but numerous others remain open with water across them.
The SES responded to one vehicle on the Escort Way, near Waugan Road, and later to the Lachlan Valley Way near the archery club.
The Escort Way closed on Thursday morning, with traffic detouring via Parkes, and the Cowra Road (Lachlan Valley Way) closed between Dukes Crossing and Gooloogong with detours via the Henry Lawson Way (Grenfell).
"We remind drivers to drive to the conditions and take extra care as there are a number of roads in the Forbes Shire that remain open but have water over the roadway in places," the SES branch said in a Facebook post.
Road updates can be found through Forbes Shire Council and Live Traffic, we're urged to check before travelling.
The Lachlan River was predicted to and did reach moderate flood heights above 9.5m at the Iron Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.
That peak was expected to reach 9.6m at the Iron Bridge, however there is a renewed flood watch with current rainfall on the catchment.
The BOM advises the situation is being closely monitored and the Advocate will publish updates as they come to hand.
