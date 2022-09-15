Forbes Advocate

Emma's service to school recognised

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated September 15 2022 - 2:46am, first published 12:03am
Emma Marr with the yarning circle and mural, two of the initiatives driven by the P and C.

Gooloogong's Emma Marr has had her service to the school community of Gooloogong Public School recognised at an awards ceremony in Sydney last week.

