Forbes High's Community Day gets $7000 boost

Forbes High School will receive more than $7,000 in the latest round of the NSW Government's Children and Young People Wellbeing initiative following a spike in suicides across the Orange Electorate.
NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway said the funding would support the School's Community Day, an event that brings local schools together for students to share experiences and provide each other with advice.
"Projects like Forbes High's Community Day is a great example of how we can improve young people's adaptability to the challenges they face," Mr Farraway said.
"By coming together, students can talk, listen and learn from each other and break down the stigma of mental health.
"I am hoping that this funding helps our students across Forbes gain access to resources, increase their social circles and make friends for life."
President of Forbes High School P&C Mrs Natalie Walker welcomed the announcement and thanked the NSW Government, saying that the investment would support the continued collaboration between the school and the P&C to support the wellbeing of our children and families.
"With this funding, our school community will be able to open our doors to not only our families and students, but the Forbes community, by providing an event that showcases our school and creating an environment that is fun, engaging and community building, especially after the last few years," Mrs Walker said.
"I am grateful to the NSW Government's investment in supporting our children and young people, through initiatives like the Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative."
Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin said the $10.3 million Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative offers large grants between $10,000 and $50,000 and small grants for up to $10,000.
"The large grants fund projects such as community events, peer support groups, cultural connection or partnership programs, while small grants are to enable initiatives like sporting programs and barbecues," Mr Franklin said.
"Our Regional Youth Community Coordinators will help connect young people with the projects that best support their wellbeing and recovery and foster resilience and connection."
The Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative is funded through the NSW COVID-19 Economic Recovery Initiative and the co-funded NSW and Australian Governments' Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply for funding for wellbeing programs, events and resources as part of the initiative.
Applications for both large and smaller grants are open now and close on 31 December 2022, or when fully allocated.
For program and eligibility guidelines, visit nsw.gov.au/YouthWellbeing
