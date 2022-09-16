Forbes Advocate

Forbes High's Community Day gets $7000 boost

September 16 2022 - 12:51am
Nationals MP Sam Farraway with school leaders Emily Gartner and Rachel Todd, P and C Federation President Nat Walker, Forbes High principal Kathleen Maksymzuk, Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller and school leader Benjamin Barnard. Picture supplied.

Forbes High School will receive more than $7,000 in the latest round of the NSW Government's Children and Young People Wellbeing initiative following a spike in suicides across the Orange Electorate.

Local News

