It's Show time in Eugowra and the rides are rolling into town

Come one, come all, it's Show time in Eugowra and as the Advocate prepared for press the rides were rolling through the gates at the Showground.
There's something for everyone at the 107th Eugowra Show, plenty to see and do with the spotlight on our agricultural community and the skills and creativity of our locals.
The program of events includes:
The official opening is at 2.30pm but you won't want to wait until then to get there: give yourself the day to browse the pavilion and take in all that's happening right across the grounds.
President Sean Haynes extends a warm welcome to to all, and thanks everyone who contributes to the Show - it takes a mighty volunteer effort and every entry.
"It is with great pleasure that I welcome everyone to the 107th Eugowra Show, especially after the hiatus we had," he said in his president's message.
"Although we have not been able to come together as a community over recent years, as you look around the Showground and Pavilion considerable improvements have been made with the support of all levels of government.
"I thank the Show Committee for their tireless efforts in being able to maintain the grounds and facilities.
"We have been successful in obtaining numerous grants to assist in the improvements and amenities offered to our community, and we are looking forward to the development of the new Multipurpose Centre."
You can purchase your ticket for entry at the gates on Saturday, or purchase online in advance through 123tix.com.au and use your Parents NSW vouchers.
