Craft on the Creek celebrates 10 wonderful years

Members of the Craft on the Creek business celebrated the 10th birthday of the opening of their successful enterprise this week.
Celebrations took the form of a special luncheon held at the Eugowra Community Bowls and Recreation Club on Monday. Chef Ray, served a very tasty, and well received two course meal, to those in attendance.
Local members were very happy to welcome four former members, who travelled from Canberra, Cowra and Canowindra for the festivities.
It was a very happy and enjoyable occasion, which everyone thoroughly enjoyed.
