Fine china, pretty flowers for high tea in Eugowra

Eugowra Community Bowls and Recreation Club was the venue chosen last Saturday, when, 'ladies who liked to dress up' were invited to a High Tea.
Tables were adorned with pretty flowers, beautiful china, and even the chairs were dressed, with crisp white coverings tied with a big bow.
Guests were treated to a glass of bubbly upon arrival and after being seated were served tea from a traditional teapot and coffee from a coffee pot.
They enjoyed beautifully cut sandwiches and tasty treats such as pastries, small tarts and cakes etc.
Chef Ray and is wife were responsible for the catering, with the food thoroughly enjoyed by those present.
Verna Riley and Joyce Nash were the lucky recipients of two vouchers generously donated by Ray.
Many thanks to Carol Monahan and her team of helpers for the wonderful job they did of organising the event.
