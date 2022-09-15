Forbes Advocate
Lachlan, Belubula and Mandagery on renewed flood watch

Updated September 15 2022 - 7:56am, first published 3:20am
LOCAL ROADS UPDATE

The Henry Lawson Way to Grenfell has been closed as of 5.30pm Thursday, and the Lachlan Valley Way to Cowra remains closed with the detour now via the Newell Highway and MidWestern Highway.

