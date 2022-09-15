Forbes Advocate

Spring drop ram goes for $80,000 at Lachlan Merinos sale

By Denis Howard
September 15 2022 - 10:30pm
With the top priced lot are Elders' Scott Thrift, Nutrien's Brad Wilson, Lachlan Merino's Campbell and Mitchell (kneeling) Rubie, Elders' Martin Simmons, Nutrien's John Settree, and Lachlan Merino's Margot and Glen Rubie.

Despite being forced to relocate its sale due to weather causing on-property access issues, Lachlan Merinos enjoyed a very strong 17th annual ram sale, setting a new record for top priced lot and achieving a 98 per cent clearance.

