Lachlan River still rising below Forbes with major flooding possible at Jemalong

Moderate flooding is occurring at Forbes, Cottons Weir and Jemalong with major flooding possible at Jemalong, the Bureau's Friday flood bulletin for the Lachlan River advises.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge peaked at 9.70 metres around 04:30 am Friday 16 September and is currently at 9.64 metres and falling, with moderate flooding.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may peak near 5.80 metres late Friday, with moderate flooding.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may peak near the major flood level (7.70 m) over the weekend.
Farmers and businesses are encouraged to:
We're being urged to continue to monitor the weather systems as they move through the area.
Heavy downpours may lead to flash flooding, which can cause dangerous conditions on roads and near water courses.
The catchment is fully saturated, and any rainfall will result in runoff straight away.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should prepare for increasing flood effects.
Please check Forbes Shire Council for local roads and Live Traffic for major roads before travelling as numerous local roads are impacted by water, with Bedgerabong Road, the South Condobolin Road, Lachlan Valley Way to Cowra and Henry Lawson Way to Grenfell closed at time of this update early Friday afternoon.
Others have water over them or pavement damage due to the wet conditions.
