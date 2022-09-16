Forbes Advocate

Lachlan River still rising below Forbes with major flooding possible at Jemalong

Updated September 16 2022 - 7:40am, first published 5:57am
Plenty of country is soaked with the Lachlan River at moderate flood levels in Forbes and fresh rain this week.

Moderate flooding is occurring at Forbes, Cottons Weir and Jemalong with major flooding possible at Jemalong, the Bureau's Friday flood bulletin for the Lachlan River advises.

