More water on its way down the Lachlan as flooding continues at Forbes, Jemalong

The Lachlan River has risen upstream again with Thursday's rainfall and - as flooding continues at Forbes and particularly to the west - more water is on the way.
There's also moderate flooding on the Belubula River at Canowindra, and minor flooding on the Mandagery Creek at Eugowra, with those tributaries feeding into the river before it gets to Forbes.
The Bureau of Meteorology updated its flood bulletin late Friday night.
Minor flooding is likely upstream at Nanami. The Lachlan River at Nanami is likely to reach the minor flood level (7.40 metres) overnight Friday into Saturday, and may reach around 8 metres Saturday morning, with minor flooding.
Minor flooding is already occurring at Forbes, with moderate flooding likely.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge may reach around 9.80 metres Saturday evening, with moderate flooding.
Moderate flooding is occurring at Cottons Weir and Jemalong, with major flooding possible at Jemalong.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir peaked at 5.76 metres around 3:30am Friday and was at 5.57 metres and falling, with moderate flooding. Renewed river rises are likely during Saturday. The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may reach around 6 metres early Sunday morning, with moderate flooding.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may reach near the major flood level (7.70 metres) over the weekend.
The SES advises the following impacts may occur (editor's note: of these are already occurring, please check Forbes Shire Council's road closure updates):
Farmers and businesses are encouraged to:
Continue to monitor the weather systems as they move through the area. Heavy downpours may lead to flash flooding, which can cause dangerous conditions on roads and near water courses. The catchment is fully saturated, and any rainfall will result in runoff straight away.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should prepare for increasing flood effects.
The following impacts are also likely to occur in surrounding areas:
