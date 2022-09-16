Forbes Advocate
Free

More water on its way down the Lachlan as flooding continues at Forbes, Jemalong

Updated September 16 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 11:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Numerous roads around Forbes Shire are impacted by floodwaters. Please check Forbes Shire Council and Live Traffic when planning travel, and don't drive into floodwaters.

The Lachlan River has risen upstream again with Thursday's rainfall and - as flooding continues at Forbes and particularly to the west - more water is on the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.