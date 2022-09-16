More water on its way down the Lachlan as flooding continues at Forbes, Jemalong

Low lying areas may be impacted by inundation

Properties adjacent to the river, east and west of Gooloogong may to experience access issues

The Kangarooby Creek could encroach upon the Gooloogong - Cowra Road (Lachlan Valley Way) (NB this road is closed to traffic as of Friday)

Properties along Wandary Lane, Forbes may become isolated

Apex Park and Lake Forbes foreshore including several minor roads may be impacted

Forbes-Gooloogong Road at Dukes Crossing may be impacted

Forbes-Wirrinya Road at the Dog and Duck Crossing on Bundaburrah Creek by be impacted

New Grenfell Road south of Gordon Duff Bridge may be impacted

Bedgerebong Road at Little plains can be impacted by water (NB this road is closed to all traffic)

Properties and villages may become isolated Jeamlong, Waroo and Bedgerabong

Water may impact Forbes-Condobolin Road (the South Condobolin Road is closed to traffic as of Friday).