Eugowra Show makes top comeback in 2022

The 107th Annual Eugowra Show was held last weekend, much to the delight of local residents and visitors alike.
Although there was rain on Thursday, the sun came out on Friday and dried the grounds out somewhat before Saturday's Show Day.
Who would have known the Mandagery Creek waters were sneaking out around the town.
Those attending wore suitable foot wear, dodged the odd showers and made the most of eventually having their first Show since 2019.
"Our 107th Show has been several years in the making and we are very proud to be able to hold this event after the pandemic," Show Society President Sean Haynes said at the official opening, acknowledging the additional challenges.
"It involves many dedicated volunteers who give their time and effort to our Show, who turn up every year from all around the district and allow us to put on a great event for a small town, in which everyone is able to participate and enjoy."
The young showgoers and the young at heart were delighted to see so many great rides to be enjoyed along with the Dodgem cars.
Showgoers were pleased to see the return of the Wood chop events, the cattle, sheep, poultry, dog high jump, which is also very much enjoyed.
The Pavilion was once again a picture with the Community Children's Centre, Public School and St Joseph's school exhibiting wonderful displays.
Considering the weather in Show week, the flowers and decorative floral work was a pleasure to see.
Chief Steward of the Cooking section, Bev Slaven said that entries weren't big this year, but good for first year back and the judge was very happy.
The 107th Annual Eugowra Show was officially opened by Michael Millner, President of the RAS, with the announcement of Major Competitions following.
The Ute Show once again proved popular as did the Demolition Derby, the Working Dog Trials and the fireworks.
Big thanks to Tim Cheney for his organisation of the Promotion and Progress Association barbecue. Thanks also to the team of helpers he managed to get together for the day.
The hardworking men of the Show Committee, deserve huge thanks for the work and hours they put in leading up to the Show preparing the grounds. It most certainly is a big job.
Our local Councillor, Jamie Jones, was full of praise for the work put into the Show, and, especially for how wonderful the Pavilion looked.
Andrew Gee MP, in his speech, was also very complimentary about our local show and what it brings to the community.
On Show day, Saturday, Rhiannan Townsend was announced Eugowra's Show's 2022 Young Woman.
Rhiannan's involvement in Eugowra Show began as a member of the Red Bend cattle team, and she remains passionate about that aspect of local shows.
Other major award recipients were:
In a very special presentation at the 2022 Eugowra Show, life membership was awarded to Kevin and Kay Howell, who have run and built up the yard dog trials as part of and even beyond the Show for many years.
President Sean Haynes said yard dog trials are synonymous with Eugowra Show and that's thanks to the Howells' dedicated work.
He thanked Kevin and Kay on behalf of the Show Society, and also presented them with the Agricultural Societies Council of NSW long service award.
Kevin thanked the Show Society and all involved, and also thanked the Show Society for their support of the trials.
In the past two years, the Show Society and Cabonne Council have partnered to build a second yard so they can run novice and open events simultaneously.
"The set up that we've got over there now is second to none - it doesn't matter where you go for dog trials, you won't find a better set up, that's all thanks to Eugowra Show Society getting behind it," Kevin said.
"It's really put Eugowra on the map because people come from everywhere to visit Eugowra Show."
Major sponsors, members of the Show Committee, plus a number of the Eugowra Show's supporters, were invited to a social function in the Show Pavilion on Friday evening.
Guests were able to mingle, while they also had the opportunity to view the exhibits prior to the Show on Saturday.
The evening was to also introduce the entrants for the Eugowra Rural Women of the Year for 2022, which would be announced the next day.
This was a new event for the Eugowra Show Society and proved a winner, enjoyed by all.
