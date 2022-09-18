Forbes Advocate

Group 11 league tag defeated Group 10 38-12

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 18 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:32am
India Draper and Kimberlee Gordon have led Group 11 league tag to a big win over Group 10 on Saturday at Pioneer Oval.

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

