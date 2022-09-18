Forbes Advocate

Moderate flooding continues at Forbes with more water on way

Updated September 18 2022 - 10:18am, first published 2:37am
More water is on its way after Thursday's rain, as the Lachlan River remains at moderate flood levels in and around Forbes, the Bureau of Meteorology's Sunday flood bulletin advises.

