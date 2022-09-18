Moderate flooding continues at Forbes with more water on way

More water is on its way after Thursday's rain, as the Lachlan River remains at moderate flood levels in and around Forbes, the Bureau of Meteorology's Sunday flood bulletin advises.
Thursday's rainfall has caused renewed flooding in an already swollen Lachlan River and its tributaries, including the Mandagery and Belubula.
Upstream at Nanami, the river level fell below the minor flood level (7.40 metres) Saturday evening.
The main flood peak along the Lachlan River from the recent rainfall is now approaching Forbes where moderate flooding is occurring.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge may reach around 10 metres during Monday, with moderate flooding.
Moderate flooding is also continuing at Cottons Weir, where the river may reach 6metres during Monday with moderate flooding.
This flood peak is likely to cause major flooding at Jemalong from Monday, where the river is likely to reach the major flood level (7.7m) on Monday.
The State Emergency Service warns the following impacts may occur:
Some of these have already occurred with the prolonged flooding, and you should check Forbes Shire Council's road closure list for updates.
As of Saturday:
Forbes Shire Council warned that river levels are again rising east of Forbes, keeping Lachlan Valley Way, Forbes to Cowra closed and threatening Escort Way, Forbes to Eugowra. Council and TfNSW continue to monitor the situation.
Farmers and businesses are encouraged to:
Bedgerabong residents have already had main roads to Forbes - including the Bedgerabong Road and South Condobolin Road - closed due to floodwaters. There's also flooding impacting Condobolin.
The Lachlan River at Condobolin Bridge may peak near 6metres during Monday, with moderate flooding.
The SES advises the following impacts may occur:
