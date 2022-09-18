Forbes Advocate
Parkes mayor Ken Keith part of government's new Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel

September 18 2022 - 9:30pm
Solving regional health crisis in towns can shift pressure off Orange: Mayor

Parkes mayor Ken Keith is optimistic about the government's new Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel and says he will be pushing for a better utilised local hospitals, more regional training for health staff and better incentives for doctors to go regional.

