Team delivers another amazing Grazing Down the Lachlan in 2022 flooding

Grazing Down the Lachlan chair Wendy Muffet was on Monday still a little bit in awe of just how amazing the return of the annual long lunch on the Lachlan was on Saturday.
After all, the venue was under a foot of flood water. Good thing this crew isn't easily daunted.
Organisers have in the past arrived to set up and found hundreds of cattle and bee boxes on site, they've smiled through a dust storm, and this year the team once again stepped up and made the changes needed to welcome 750 people to an incredible event.
"It's just sinking in what the team achieved: how resilient they were and how capable of making the constant changes that were required," Wendy said on Monday.
Grazing relocated from out near the AMAZING sculpture to the Gum Swamp area where the incredible Varanus sculpture takes pride of place, and although the space between stations was shorter the Grazers were more than ever inclined to linger and enjoy the entertainment.
Amazingly there wasn't even any rain on site from the time the first Grazers stepped off the bus.
"We have been getting the kindest, most supportive feedback we have ever had, telling us what a fabulous day people had, how much they enjoyed O Tama's menu and the beverage choices," Wendy said.
Kristen's Dance Studio trained to perform a dragon dance, in keeping with bringing in the Chinese influence since the goldrush in the day's theme.
Amy Woods provided live music near Varanus, with Grazers even enjoying a dance around the now iconic sculpture.
Yarrangirri Holmes and the River Spirit Dancers brought Indigenous dance, music and story, sharing the culture of the Wiradjuri people, traditional custodians of the land.
While the floodwaters and access presented organisers with new challenges, the landscape looked amazing with wildflowers and the wetlands bursting with life.
Wendy paid tribute to the team that delivered the event, from the volunteers involved in everything from set up to pack up, to the caterers and beverage providers.
She also extended a very special thanks to the sponsors who position Grazing to support the Forbes Arts Society and all that it's doing to grow arts tourism in the Lachlan Valley.
Forbes Shire Council was an incredible support, Friday night's Sundowners and Sunday morning's Amazing Grazing breakfast all added to the experience for visitors to Forbes.
"For guests to the town it was a very positive experience," Wendy said.
Wendy, who's revealed she will retire as Grazing chair, said she felt incredibly blessed.
"It's been a fabulous experience for me to be part of a team like Grazing, relentlessly positive and relentlessly supportive," she said.
"I think (Saturday) showcased the resilience of rural people in every way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.