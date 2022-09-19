Lachlan River expected to cause major flooding at Jemalong Tuesday

Another flood peak has passed Forbes and is on its way to Jemalong, with more rain on the way.
The main flood peak along the Lachlan River from last Thursday's rain is currently downstream of Forbes and may cause major flooding at Jemalong from Tuesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is now warning a low pressure system is forecast to bring widespread moderate rainfall to inland NSW Wednesday and Thursday.
"This rainfall may cause flooding along rivers in parts of the North West, Central West and South West inland catchments from late Wednesday, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding due to previous rainfall in recent weeks," the BOM advised in a new initial flood watch on Monday.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge peaked at 9.63 metres around 8:30am Sunday and is was at 9.52 metres and falling, with moderate flooding, on Monday afternoon.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir peaked at 5.74 metres around 5pm Sunday 18 September and was at 5.69 metres and falling, with moderate flooding.
That flood peak from last Thursday's rain is on its way to Jemalong, where the Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may reach the major flood level (7.70 m) during Tuesday.
Major roads around Forbes are closed due to the floodwater, with drivers urged to check both Live Traffic and Forbes Shire Council for updates when planning travel.
Do take care on the roads, remain alert and heed any 'rough surface', road work or speed limit signs, as there are many roads in our region with pavement damage due to the ongoing wet conditions.
The Bureau's is asking people to be on alert with the next forecast rainfall as the catchment is saturated, and Wyangala Dam is at 96.7 per cent of its capacity as of Monday.
The BOM is advising catchments that could be affected include:
The SES advises people in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should prepare for increasing flood effects. All campers and caravans relocate away from the sites next to water courses.
Actions that you can take to safeguard your family, pets, livestock include:
Farmers and businesses are encouraged to:
Contacts and further information
Please share this advice with friends, family, and neighbours to help people who need it most.
