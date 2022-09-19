Forbes Advocate

Lachlan River expected to cause major flooding at Jemalong Tuesday

Updated September 19 2022 - 8:54am, first published 7:49am
Another flood peak has passed Forbes and is on its way to Jemalong, with more rain on the way.

Local News

