Forbes Advocate

Plans afoot to restore and redevelop Bogan Gate Sportsground into recreation hub

By Newsroom
September 19 2022 - 8:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Bogan Gate Sportsground Board Anthony McIntyre, Katie Britt, Andrew Britt and James Buchanan (chair) met with Member for Riverina Michael McCormack to discuss the site's exciting future. Picture supplied

To play home games again and create a venue to bring regional attractions - that's the vision of the Bogan Gate Sportsground Board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.