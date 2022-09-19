To play home games again and create a venue to bring regional attractions - that's the vision of the Bogan Gate Sportsground Board.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has met with members of the sportsground board to talk about its projects in progress and hear its exciting vision for the future of its sportsground.
He had the opportunity to tour the precinct and view plans to convert it into an attraction for residents and visitors to the region and an ideal venue for sport, festivals, markets and musical performances.
The board is pursuing options for refurbishing the playing surface and constructing new accessible amenities which will enable teams like the town's all-conquering cricket team, the Rampant Rabbits, to play home games in Bogan Gate.
Sportsground Board chair James Buchanan said the sportsground precinct is steeped in local history.
"From junior rugby league played on this very ground produced Ian Walsh who played in the last five of St George Dragons' historic 11 consecutive premiership winning teams and represented Australia in 25 tests, 10 as captain" he said.
"The proposed redevelopment of the sportsground will deliver a recreation and events hub that will service both the community and visitors to the region.
"But it is more than just a destination playground. The sportsground precinct will make Bogan Gate an even better place to live."
Mr McCormack was bestowed the honour of being the Rampant Rabbits' number one ticket holder.
He supported the board's plans to "activate" sporting attractions and drive economic growth by increasing overnight visitation and business activity in Bogan Gate.
"It is such an inspiring story that the Bogan Gate Rampant Rabbits reformed after 85 years to claim the prestigious Grinsted Cup against larger towns such as Parkes," Mr McCormack said.
