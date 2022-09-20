Golfers meet challenges of watery course

By Short Putt
While the conditions for golf on the weekend provided sunny weather the real challenge was on the ground.
The inflow of water meant that some holes were either unable to be reached or provided a challenge similar to the PGA Tour courses.
The competition event on Saturday was the Annual Golf NSW 2-Person Ambrose, sponsored by Golf Harvest.
This competition is completed in three stages with Club Qualifying, Regional Finals and the State Final. At all stages there are three categories - Men, Ladies and Mixed.
The Forbes golfers provided good support with 30 pairs competing across all categories.
The Mens category had 23 pairs contesting. The winners were Tom Toohey and Harry Callaghan who finished with 65.25 nett, and are eligible to progress forward to a Regional Final. They scored under par for each half and combined well and evenly to complete their required drives early in the game.
In second place, and also able to go to a Regional Final, were Sandy Paterson and Reggie Murray. They finished on 67.25, with their front-9 much better than the back-9. Reggie had the better of the drives on the front-9, leaving Sandy to nervously complete his late into the back-9.
The Ladies category was won by Nicole Death and Veronica Rebellato, who finished on 67.5 nett and well ahead of the remainder of the field. They also were a little nervous in completing their required drives, but managed it by the 14 th hole. They did combine well and played steadily over both halves.
The Mixed category was won by Jean and Warwick Judge who scored 69.25 nett. They finished only a half-point ahead of the second pair (Carolyn and Niel Duncan) thanks to a more favourable handicap, but were pleased to complete the required drives on the 12 th hole. Both pairings scored well on the front-9, with Carolyn and Niel doing extremely well on the back-9.
The NTP's went to - 9 th : Ladies - L Kennedy, Men - B Carpenter; 18 th : Ladies - C Duncan, Men - H Callaghan, none of which were converted into 2's. One pair scored the only two 2's on real holes, while two pairs scored a '2' each on the temporary hole.
The 3 rd Hole Super Pin went to Jordan Brett with a shot to 2.8 metres, which was quite a feat on this hole as it had quite a bit of bounce and roll in it. He managed to step inside a number of other players who were around the 3.4 to 3.8 metre mark.
All of which was much better than previous weeks.
The ball sweep went to 69 nett: J Brett/C Hanrahan, S Paterson/R Murray, S Grallelis/J House, R Rhodes/M Brindle, B Chandler/S Uphill, R Webb/P Tisdell and A and L Alley.
It was difficult to navigate around the course, with numerous normal routes cut off by water. Waders were needed to get to the 2 nd and temporary 4 th holes, while the water on 13 and 14 meant decidedly more traffic on the culverts on the 5 th hole.
Bogging the cart was also a real risk, one that Paul Kay encountered. But for his partner Terry Griffiths providing 'assistance' he may still be there.
It was also difficult to navigate on the greens. The variable weather has interrupted the progress of work on the greens, resulting in some greens being quite slick while others were decidedly cumbersome to putt on. There were some good putts holed, and some easy putts missed.
The 4 th hole was unplayable, so Head Pro Adam organised a temporary hole to the practice green. With water covering much of the practice fairway he could only manage a par-3 hole. This meant that it was easy for the field to score a 'birdie' on the card against hole-4.
The 8 th hole was almost surrounded by water, making it difficult for walkers to get to the green. But it was a fantastic view that encouraged some remarkable shots played onto the green.
The Ambrose format can make it easy to get around, but then it can make things awkward because of the need for a required number of tee shots, and to assess whose shot played is the better. The Jeff Haley/Matt Skene pair was seen to be doubling backwards on the 6 th to play their second shot after their first attempts were a bit wayward.
And then Brian Doyle created some pressure for himself, requiring three tee shots in the last four holes to meet the requirement. His partner Greg Webb had managed some good scoring with a chip-in on the 5 th hole, and a good putt for '4' on the 6 th but it was too little too early.
Wade Ritchie described his day as 'a day of many disasters'. He and Damian Noll finished outside the ball sweep, but if their back-9 matched their front-9 then they could have been contending.
Another disaster observed was a shank by Jake LeBroque with his fairway wood on the 17 th fairway. That was towards the end of a not very successful day. But on the 'plus side' were some fortunate shots also. Deb Tilley managed to skip her ball over the water on 15, while Sandy Paterson grabbed the NTP on the 18 th after a rebound.
He was so distracted that he marked his name on the Ladies NTP card, but it did not matter as Harry Callaghan grabbed it anyway.
There was no Sunday Stableford Medley due to the water disruption on the 4 th , 8 th , 13 th and 14 th holes.
Here is the news:
On the weekend the Parkes Open was played on Sunday, with a 4BBB played on the Saturday. This event proved a good hunting ground for the Forbes players. The Saturday 4-ball Scratch was won by Steve and John Betland (36) from Runners-up Peter Dawson and Andrew Dukes (40).
The Open on Sunday, played over 27 holes, was won by John Betland with a score of 107. He finished two shots better than joint runners-up Steve Betland (Fbs) and Mark Hale (Mudgee). A number of other Forbes players picked up prizes also.
On Sunday 25 Sep, Forbes is hosting a VW Scramble. This is a 4-Person Ambrose. Entries are required before the event. Arrangements for the day will be advised later in the week when an assessment of the course condition and water effect will be made.
The Bogan Gate Open is still likely on Sun 2 Oct. By then the creek should have subsided. This is a great event with the usual high level of hospitality. Please make an effort to attend so that we can help this smaller club maintain viability.
We shall be supporting the 'Do It for Jarrod' Charity again. On Sat 29 Oct, all players will be asked to make a 'gold coin' donation, or more if you like. It would also be a good show if players wore something yellow on the day, reflecting the 'Leuk the Duck' tradition begun by Jarrod Lyle for this Charity day.
The FGA AGM for 2022 will be held in late October, with the date to be formally advised. Keep your eyes open for this and make an effort to attend.
It is crystal ball time:
Sat 24 Sep is the 4-Ball Ambrose Medley, playing for the Albie Callaghan Trophy. And Sunday 25 Sep has the VW Scramble.
Sat 1 Oct has a Monthly Medal, sponsored by Forbes Concrete. Sunday has a Stableford Medley at home with the Bogan Gate Open also on. And Mon 3 Oct has a Stableford Medley.
With a public holiday on Thursday some may feel there will be no vets golf comp ... well we can tell you there will be .
Our president Peter Barnes said on Friday vets will be played with the usual nomination time of 9.30am for a 10am start.
Even with the chance of ran it is hoped by then the course will be fully open and a great way to spent a couple of hours in the sun, hopefully.
Last Tuesday 18 regulars enjoyed great outdoor conditions, non more so then Barry Parker and Ken Sanderson. At the end it was the great leftie in Mr Parkes declared the winner on a count-back with 30 points from Ken who played exceptionally well with a new set of clubs.
Tuesday golf again this week, the weather predicted to be just perfect.
Must mention two Steve's from last week. Firstly, welcome to Steve Uphill playing in his first Tuesday comp and we hope to see more of him. Secondly, Steve 'Bogan Gate' Edwards. His lovely wife Ros had pleasure in asking 'did anyone beat 13 points?'
Runner-up the previous week, so as they say from the pent-house to the sh.. house. We just love the support of the Edward's family.
Not as bad as 'ol mate here - After slicing his tee shot into the woods, he heads off in search of his ball, which he finds behind a large tree. After considering his position - and not wanting to take a drop and lose a stroke - he decides to hook the ball around the tree. He swings, the ball hits the tree, ricochets back at him, and instantly kills him. When he opens his eyes, he sees the Pearly Gates and St. Peter standing before him.
"Am I dead?" he asks.
"Yes, my son," replies St. Peter, who looks the man over and notices his clubs. "I see you're a golfer," St. Peter says. "Are you any good?"
"Hey, I got here in two, didn't I?"
