Double demerits in force during two different public holidays over next fortnight

By Newsroom
September 19 2022 - 8:00pm
Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Martin Ling said there will be more police on the road which means a greater chance of drivers being caught if they are doing the wrong thing. Picture supplied

With two different public holidays taking place over the next fortnight, motorists are being reminded about double demerits.

