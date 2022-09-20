Flood peak nearing Jemalong, with more rain forecast

The main flood peak along the Lachlan River from last week's rainfall is close to Jemalong where major flooding is expected Tuesday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology advises.
The river has fallen below the minor flood level in Forbes, the Iron Bridge gauge is at 8.5m as of 11am, and below the moderate flood level at Cottons Weir.
Moderate flooding is occurring along the Lachlan River at Jemalong, with the river expected to reach the major flood level Tuesday afternoon.
Further rainfall is forecast during Wednesday and Thursday which may cause renewed river level rises and prolonged flooding along the Lachlan River and its tributaries.
The BOM advises the situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be provided if necessary.
River heights as of 11am Tuesday:
Wyangala Dam was at 96.39 per cent of its effective full storage, with 8834 megalitres being released as of 9am Tuesday.
More than 14,000 megalitres was released last Monday to create airspace for last week's forecast rainfall, then releases were stopped to allow downstream inflows to clear.
Numerous roads remain impacted by water, and anyone planning to travel should check Forbes Shire Council's website for updates.
The website was updated Monday afternoon, with the following major closures just a few of the impacts:
Access to Bedgerebong now is via The Bogan Way, Henry Parkes Way, Yarrabandai Road (western end) and Bedgerebong Road.
The State Emergency Service is urging farmers and businesses to:
