Forbes Advocate

Flood peak nearing Jemalong, with more rain forecast

Updated September 20 2022 - 2:28am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A full Nerang Cowal on the weekend. Picture by Farmer From Down Under.

The main flood peak along the Lachlan River from last week's rainfall is close to Jemalong where major flooding is expected Tuesday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology advises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.