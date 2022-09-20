Forbes Advocate

Forbes junior Charlie Staines named in Penrith Panthers' preliminary final side

By Nick Guthrie
September 20 2022 - 7:18am
Charlie Staines will be back in action for the Penrith Panthers on Saturday night. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Charlie Staines will play the biggest match of his NRL career on Saturday after being recalled for the Penrith Panthers.

