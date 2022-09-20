Charlie Staines will play the biggest match of his NRL career on Saturday after being recalled for the Penrith Panthers.
The Forbes Magpies junior has been named on the wing in place of Taylan May, who is serving a one-week suspension for a high shot last time out against Parramatta.
Staines struggled to nail down a starting spot this year, with young gun May making one wing spot his own after bursting onto the scene early this year while NSW representative Brien To'o has possession of the other.
But Staines will start on Saturday when the Panthers take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs for a spot in the 2022 grand final.
Staines has been tipped by many to leave the Panthers next season in the search of more first team football but To'o has backed the former Western Rams star to get the job done for the Panthers this weekend and potentially the grand final.
While May is suspended for this weekend, he is also battling a hamstring injury meaning he could be in doubt for the grand final should the Panthers win through.
"He's worked twice as hard. He's always trying to improve the little things in his game," To'o said of Staines earlier in the week.
"Whether he plays this week or not, he's always going to put his best foot forward and put the team first."
Staines has been named on the right but could switch to the right edge, where he has previously played most of his first grade games.
Dubbo star and Panthers co-captain Isaah Yeo has again been named at lock for the defending premiers.
The Panthers defeated the Rabbitohs in last year's grand final while they also got one over the men in green during a lopsided regular season match at Apex Oval in 2021.
The winner of Saturday's match will play the winner of Friday's clash between the North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels in the grand final.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
