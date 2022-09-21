Flood peak past ... but more rain falling on saturated catchment

The flood peak from last week's rainfall has passed Jemalong Weir, with the Lachlan River remaining just below the major flood level at that gauge.
But with fresh rainfall on the saturated catchment, the Bureau of Meteorology and State Emergency Service advise the low pressure system bringing rain to the region today may cause renewed flooding.
Renewed minor to major flooding is possible along parts of the Upper Lachlan River catchments.
Minor to moderate flooding is possible for the Belubula, and minor flooding for the Mandagery Creek.
River levels as of Wednesday morning are:
Nanami: 5.5m and falling
Forbes Iron Bridge: 8.123m and falling
Cottons Weir: 4.29m and falling
Jemalong Weir Downstream: 7.661m
The Bureau and SES will update advice as necessary, and the Advocate will continue to share updates. You should also:
Please share this advice with friends, family, and neighbours to help people who need it most.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call triple zero (000) immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.