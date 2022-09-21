Forbes Advocate

Flood peak past ... but more rain falling on saturated catchment

Updated September 21 2022 - 4:47am, first published 3:46am
Lake Forbes is full with parts of the paths and drive around the lake closed on Tuesday.

The flood peak from last week's rainfall has passed Jemalong Weir, with the Lachlan River remaining just below the major flood level at that gauge.

