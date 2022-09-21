Magical moments shared as 2022 Melbourne Cup tour comes to Forbes

The Melbourne Cup has returned to Evolution's Cowal mine that supplied the gold to make it this week, after delighting Forbes with a day full of activities.
Victorian Racing Club brought the 2022 People's Cup tour in Forbes on Monday, beginning with a special function at the Town Hall.
Representatives from our Forbes Jockey Club through to local primary school students came along to see the trophy and have the chance to hold it high.
Our locals Colin Hodges spoke his life calling races in this region, and Catherine Markwort of her career as a jockey.
In the afternoon the Cup team moved to Jemalong Residential Village, where lucky residents had donned Cup day finery and enjoyed a high tea.
Joe McGrath from Victorian Racing Club, Keeper of the Cup, says anticipation is building for that first Tuesday in November when the Melbourne Cup will be run and won for the 162nd time.
"About ten past three this very special trophy will be presented to the winning connections," he said.
"It's a special trophy.
"And a special trophy this year because the gold that was used - and there's 1.65 kilos of 18 carat gold - came from the Lake Cowal mine."
Mr McGrath explained the Cup is valued at $275,000 and sits on a base of Jarrah wood from Western Australia.
But the lure of the Cup is about much more than the trophy as special guest Greg Miles, who called the race from 1980 to 2016, explained.
"It's part of our growing up in Australia, it is our greatest race, it's something for us all to be proud of that it's now so internationally known," he said.
It's also part of our story for so many owners, trainers, jockeys and race connections after more than 160 years of Cup history.
Yet they're also sure it will birth many more legends.
"When I first started I took over from a man called Joe Brown," Miles said.
"He called from 1848 to 1980 and I said gee you've had some great champions ... all these great horses, I'd love to have called them.
"He said, something will come along son, you'll be right."
Miles could never have predicted Winx, Black Caviar, or of course the incredible Makybe Diva who won three Melbourne Cups in a row.
"I think the biggest privilege in my career was to call Makybe Diva's third Melbourne Cup because I think everybody in Australia and around the world was wondering could this history-making moment happen?" Miles reflected.
"It was just amazing, not so much the race but post-race, when she came back to scale and she stood in front of the adoring crowd and bowed her head.
"It was like she knew she'd done something amazing."
