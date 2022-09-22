Forbes Advocate

'Respect and love' evident as Forbes pays tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Updated September 22 2022 - 3:47am, first published 2:40am
Forbes locals have taken the opportunity to honour our Queen, the world's longest-reigning Monarch, at a special service on Australia's National Day of Mourning.

