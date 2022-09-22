'Respect and love' evident as Forbes pays tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Forbes locals have taken the opportunity to honour our Queen, the world's longest-reigning Monarch, at a special service on Australia's National Day of Mourning.
Community members gathered in Harold Street, at the Town Hall concourse, to reflect on the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II.
"Her reign of 70 years of selfless service was an absolute inspiration to all people," Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller said, speaking of Her late Majesty's visits to Australia and commitment to travelling the length and breadth of the country and meeting many people.
"After the 9/11 tragedies the Queen was famously quoted as saying 'grief is the price we pay for loving' and today here we mark our significant grief," Mayor Miller said.
"During her time as the Queen she raised four children - now I know she would have had a lot of help, but in the last four days, to see the devotion and the love of her children walking behind her coffin, tells us she was a great mother, and they were very devoted."
Mayor Miller also read a message from Governor General David Hurley, penned on September 9.
"What is clear is that even though her life has ended, her example to us all has not," he wrote.
"The example of selfless service, devotion to duty and compassion to others is both an enduring legacy and a gift to all of us.
"Millions of Australians and indeed billions of people around the world, have been reflecting on her Majesty's remarkable reign.
"In their reflections many have recalled her Majesty's own words and the seemignly impossible standard she set for herself almost 70 years ago at her coronation when she said, I have in sincerity pledged myself to your service as so many of you are pledged to mine. Throughout all my life, and with all of my heart, I shall strive to be worthy of your trust.
"There can be no doubt that she met that commitment.
"Her legacy will be profound. History will remember few like Queen Elizabeth II, we mourn her passing, we are grateful that we have witnesses and benefited from her remarkable life. May she rest in peace."
Floral tributes were laid at Harrie Fasher's horse sculpture, Bird and I, in acknowledgement of Her late Majesty's love of horses.
Council's General Manager Steve Loane led the service and Anglican Minister Roger Phelps offered prayers.
Forbes Town and District Band led Advance Australia Fair, and concluded the service with God Save the King.
In Victoria Park, Mayor Phyllis Miller turned the first sod and then almost everyone present helped plant a tree that will stand in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
A memorial plaque, beautifully etched by Eugowra's Central West Granite, has been placed to honour the Queen's memory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.